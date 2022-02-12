Images

Nagoya, Japan- February 12 2022: Scenery of southwest corner watchtower called Seinan-sumi Yagura, one of building at Nagoya Castle with blue sky background.
Nagoya castle in the late autumn
Matsue Castle. Castle of national treasure in Shimane prefecture of Japan.
Aichi, Japan, 2/9/2015 - Nagoya Castle is a Japanese castle located in Nagoya, central Japan. During the Edo period, Nagoya Castle was the heart of one of the most important castle towns in Japan.
Shirakawa Komine Castle and cherry blossom in Fukushima, Japan.
Kakegawa Castle is in Kakegawa City, Shizuoka Prefecture.It is located on a small hill, a 15-minute walk north of JR Kakegawa Station. It was first built by Asahina Yasuhiro in 1513.
Historic Chinese architecture in the Xizha district of Wuzhen, China

Item ID: 2138146383

  • 2944 × 4416 pixels • 9.8 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Evan Hutomo

Evan Hutomo