Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 108435884
NAGOYA, JAPAN - APRIL 28: Taxis drive in heavy traffic on April 28, 2012 in Nagoya, Japan. With 589 vehicles per capita, Japan is among most motorized countries worldwide, which causes heavy traffic.
Photo Formats
3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG