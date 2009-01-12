Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Naga heads guarding the entrance of Huai Yai Buddhist temple near Pattaya in Chonburi province, Thailand. Shallow depth of field with the nearest head in focus.
Photo Formats
2036 × 3043 pixels • 6.8 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
669 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.