Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Mysterious scene near Lago di Fiastra (Lake Fiastra) with a path going straight into a dark and shaded tunnel of trees while thriving sunlit green vegetation lives around it, with rugged trunks
Edit
Fresh scenery from Monte San Martino with pine trees in the foreground and their tall trunks slightly touched by the sun covering a sublime vision of Sibillini and green hills in the background
Delightful scenery from Monte San Martino with coniferous trees lying on the sides of an upward road with lantern built on a slope and distant hills and peaks in the background under an azure sky
Clear view from Monte San Martino at different pine trees on the right with their leafy green branches protruding from the wrinkled brown trunks under a clean blue sky with just a hint of clouds
Picture-perfect view from Monte San Martino at two symmetrical backlit pine trees and their long branches in the foreground opening to a vision of peaceful sunny Marche hills, thickets and houses
Energizing view at a path near Lago di Fiastra (Lake Fiastra) thriving with leafy trees and wooden fences creating a fresh and calm appearance with the waters slightly visible in the background
Rough view from Lago di Fiastra (Lake Fiastra) at a rocky mountain with white and grey stones, reddish brown dirt, green juniper trees and sun-scorched vegetation, suitable as backdrop or background
Hopeful scene at Lago di Fiastra (Lake Fiastra) with a modern white path winding through a wilderness of dark trunks and green foliage, gentle wavy slopes and wooden fences leading to the waters

See more

2134339217

See more

2134339217

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134338603

Item ID: 2134338603

Mysterious scene near Lago di Fiastra (Lake Fiastra) with a path going straight into a dark and shaded tunnel of trees while thriving sunlit green vegetation lives around it, with rugged trunks

Formats

  • 2556 × 1704 pixels • 8.5 × 5.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kristina Drozd

Kristina Drozd