Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099495926
Mute swans couple in the lake (Cygnus olor)
Weisendorf, Germany
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
animalbackgroundbeakbeautifulbeautybirdbirdsbluecleaningcygnuscygnus oloreatelegancefeatherfeathersfeedingfemaleflappingflapping wingsfloatinggracefulgrassgreenlakelandscapelovemute swannaturaloutdooroutdoorsparkpondpreeningrestingriverrunningrunning on watersnowsplashingswanswansswimupside downwaterwhitewildwildlifewingwingswinter
Categories: Animals/Wildlife
Similar images
More from this artist