Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The Mute swan, Cygnus olor is a species of swan and a member of the waterfowl family Anatidae. Here flying over a lake in the English Garden in Munich, Germany
Formats
3612 × 1662 pixels • 12 × 5.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 460 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 230 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG