Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092147936
Musk ox walk and feed between the moss-covered rocks in Dovrefjell, Norway
Dovrefjell, Dovre Municipality, Norway
W
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activitiesadventureanimalarcticcattleclimate changecolddovrefjell national parkdovrefjell–sunndalsfjella national parkexplorationextreme terrainfreezeglobal warmingiceice zonelandscapemountain parkmusk oxnaturenorwayoutdoorsoxreservescandinaviasnowsurvivaltourismtouristtraveltravel destinationswhitewildwildlifewinter
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist