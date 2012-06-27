Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
mushrooms white parts natural healthy raw feeding foods elements groceries vital healthful mildew bacterium nourishment ingredients vegetables content dieting foodstuff component nutrition nutrient ap
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

4671847

Stock Photo ID: 4671847

mushrooms white parts natural healthy raw feeding foods elements groceries vital healthful mildew bacterium nourishment ingredients vegetables content dieting foodstuff component nutrition nutrient ap

Photo Formats

  • 4368 × 2912 pixels • 14.6 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Eva Kali

Eva Kali