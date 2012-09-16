Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Museum Schielandhuis in the city center of Rotterdam, Holland. This is a historical museum in a very old building. At the background a brand new apartment building.
Photo Formats
1965 × 2953 pixels • 6.6 × 9.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.