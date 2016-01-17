Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Muscular athlete stretching and warming up in a yoga position pose on a field during lockdown. Cinematic filter. Runner preparing for a workout session.
young beautiful woman stretching outdoors
Young attractive man doing lunge outdoor in the park. Side view. Man is on focus and foreground, background is blurred.
Image of a handsome young strong sports man posing outdoors at the nature park location make exercises with fitness equipment.
Portrait of athletic sporty man with fitness body stretching his body with expander equipment during workout in green park
Stretching.He girl is engaged in fitness.
Portrait of caucasian sporty man with fitness body stretching his body with expander equipment during workout in green park
Young man runner jogging exercise healthy lifestyle

See more

771704485

See more

771704485

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131081061

Item ID: 2131081061

Muscular athlete stretching and warming up in a yoga position pose on a field during lockdown. Cinematic filter. Runner preparing for a workout session.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

websterjal

websterjal