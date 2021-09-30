Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102718616
Munich-Bavaria-Germany - 12-28-2021: Closeup of a negative corona rapid test.
l
By lupmotion
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2g3ganalyzingantibodyantigenbiohazardbiontechclose upcontrol stripcoronacorona rapid testcoronaviruscovidcovid-19deltadiagnosisdiagnosticepidemicimmunizationkitlablaboratoryliquidlockdownmodernanegativenoseomicronomikronpandemicpcrpcr testpositiveprecautionpreventionpreventiveprotectionquick testrapidrapid testresearchrochesampleswabvaccinationvialvirus
Categories: Science, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist