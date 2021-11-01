Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082405832

Munich, Germany - Nov 01, 2021: View of famous Old North Cemetery of Munich, Germany with historic gravestones. Funerals have not been held here since 1944. Instead, the cemetery is used as a park.

Munich, Germany
R

By RudiErnst

Asset data

Popularity

None

Usage

Not used yet

First look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

Related keywords

Categories: Buildings/Landmarks

Similar images

See all

More from this artist

See all
All categories
Abstract
Animals/Wildlife
Backgrounds/Textures
Beauty/Fashion
Buildings/Landmarks
Business/Finance
Celebrities
Editorial
Education
Food and Drink
Healthcare/Medical
Holidays
Illustrations/Clip-Art
Industrial
Interiors
Miscellaneous
Nature
Objects
Parks/Outdoor
People
Religion
Science
Signs/Symbols
Sports/Recreation
Technology
The Arts
Transportation
Vectors
Vintage