Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082405826
Munich, Germany - Nov 01, 2021: View of famous Old North Cemetery of Munich, Germany with historic gravestones. Funerals have not been held here since 1944. Instead, the cemetery is used as a park.
Munich, Germany
R
By RudiErnst
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientautumnbavariaburialburiedcatholiccemeterychristianchristianitycrossdeaddeatheuropeeveflowersfoliagefuneralgermanygravegravesgravestonegraveyardhistorichistoricalhistoryhollowslandmarkleafmarblemaxvorstadtmemorialmemorymonumentmunichnortholdoutdoorparkpeacepeacefulreligionreligiousstatuestonesymboltombtombstonetrees
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist