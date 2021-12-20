Images

Munich, Germany - December 20 2021: The Maximilianeum, a palatial building in Munich, was built as the home of a gifted students' foundation but since 1949 has housed the Bavarian State Parliament.
Mosta, Malta - The Church of the Assumption of Our Lady, commonly known as the Rotunda of Mosta or Mosta Dome, February 25, 2020
blue sky behind stone building in Vatican City.
Church in London, summer
coliseum rom summer
THE ETERNAL CITY, ROME
MILAN, ITALY- March 1st, 2016: Some tourist at the Parco Sempione, the Arch of Peace (Porta Sempione) and the Scorfesco palace in background, Milan, Italy.

