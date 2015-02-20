Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
MUNICH – CIRCA SEPT 2008 : Colorful illumination of Allianz Arena, FIFA 2006 World Cup Stadium circa September 2008 in Munich. The stadium has nicknames such as UFO, rubber dinghy, and lifebelt.
