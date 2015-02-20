Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
MUNICH – CIRCA SEPT 2008 : Colorful illumination of Allianz Arena, FIFA 2006 World Cup Stadium circa September 2008 in Munich. The stadium has nicknames such as UFO, rubber dinghy, and lifebelt.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

29691424

Stock Photo ID: 29691424

MUNICH – CIRCA SEPT 2008 : Colorful illumination of Allianz Arena, FIFA 2006 World Cup Stadium circa September 2008 in Munich. The stadium has nicknames such as UFO, rubber dinghy, and lifebelt.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 4023 × 2723 pixels • 13.4 × 9.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 677 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 339 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

G

gary718

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.