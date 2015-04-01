Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
MUMBAI, INDIA - NOV 13: Unidentified child is playing cricket next to a garbage disposal area in a slum on November 13, 2012 in Mumbai, India. Over 60% of population lives in slums in Mumbai.
