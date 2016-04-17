Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Multiracial workers using virtual reality headsets at Freight Terminal Port - Focus on senior man face
Laughing african worker at construction zone looking at camera
Professional African American engineer or worker wearing hard hat and using vernier for measuring a part of metal product in factory.
Portrait of a caucasian civil engineer wearing yellow reflective vest and hardhat looking away
Foreman ask man worker put on face mask protect coronavirus. Man worker refuses does not wearing face mask. protest against COVID-19 control measures
Team of architects people in group on construciton site
African American engineer wearing yellow protective workwear looking upwards among scaffolding
Foreman ask man worker put on face mask protect coronavirus. Man worker refuses does not wearing face mask. protest against COVID-19 control measures

See more

1837024663

See more

1837024663

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137768851

Item ID: 2137768851

Multiracial workers using virtual reality headsets at Freight Terminal Port - Focus on senior man face

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3714 × 2181 pixels • 12.4 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 587 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 294 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

DisobeyArt

DisobeyArt