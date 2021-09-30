Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095957855
Multiple yellow flowers of Cota tinctoria Kelwayi in mid June
A
By APugach
Related keywords
anthemisbedbiennialbloomblossombostonbotanybrightbudchamomilecotacultivardaisydrought tolerantdyer'sfeatheryflorescencefloretsflowerfoliagegardengoldengreengreenerygreyheadherbaceouskelwayileaflushmargueritemoundsnatureornamentaloutdoorsoxeyeparisparkperennialpetalpinnateplantseasonserratesilvertinctoriavibrant
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
