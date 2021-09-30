Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087813554
Multiethnic family, grandmother and two little kids, cooking Christmas cookies together in cozy home kitchen for holiday dinner. Multiracial children help grandma with dough preparation on xmas day
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
african americanafroapronbakingbiscuitboycakecelebrationchildrenchristmascookiescookingdecorationdoughevefamilyflourgingerbreadgirlgrandchildrengrandmagrandmothergrandparentgrandson granddaughtergrannyhappyhelpholidayshomehomemadekidskitchenlittlemakingmerrymultiethnicmultiracialnew yearpastrypreparationpreparingraceseasonselective focussweetstabletogethertraditionalwinterxmas
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist