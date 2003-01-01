Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Multicolored organic fruitage on ceramic plate on gray concrete background. Assorted citrus fruits and tamarillo. Kiwi on vintage table and other fruits. Copy space for your text. Fruits plate on left
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133910305

Item ID: 2133910305

Multicolored organic fruitage on ceramic plate on gray concrete background. Assorted citrus fruits and tamarillo. Kiwi on vintage table and other fruits. Copy space for your text. Fruits plate on left

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Aleks Khan

Aleks Khan