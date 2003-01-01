Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Multicolored jewelry and a podium made of white stone on a yellow background. Product installation: broken stone slabs, white stone platform, placement of objects made of rough textured blocks.
Formats
5893 × 3692 pixels • 19.6 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 627 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 314 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG