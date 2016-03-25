Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Multicolored cookies in the form of Nuts with filled cream and flour strainer in a glass transparent vase on a wooden table on a light background. Homemade cookies. Copy space. Tasty sweets
Formats
5659 × 3778 pixels • 18.9 × 12.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG