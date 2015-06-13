Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
multicolored carnation on the white background vine white vegetation nature ornament isolated head earth single leaf item scenery flourish sharing luxury grace decoration present proposal bulb charm s
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

30437500

Stock Photo ID: 30437500

multicolored carnation on the white background vine white vegetation nature ornament isolated head earth single leaf item scenery flourish sharing luxury grace decoration present proposal bulb charm s

Photo Formats

  • 5548 × 3072 pixels • 18.5 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 554 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 277 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Eva Kali

Eva Kali