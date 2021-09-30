Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085681676
Multicolored autumn leaves on clothespins, isolated on a light natural background. changes in nature, environment. close-up. leaves hang on a string, autumn season
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
autumnbackgroundbeautifulbeauty in naturebotanybrightbrownchangechanging formclotheslineclothespincollectioncolorcolor imagecolorfulconceptscut outdecorationdryenvironmentfallgreen colorgroup of objectshanginghorizontalin a rowisolatedleafleaf veinleavesmaplemaple leafmulti colorednaturalnaturenew lifenovemberoctoberoldorangeredropesceneryseasonseasonalseptembertexturedthanksgivingvibrant coloryellow
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist