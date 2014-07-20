Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Multi exposure of developer hand working with abstract programming language hologram on blurred office background, artificial intelligence and machine learning concept
Edit
The hand of a woman in suits, uses a futuristic glass phone with the latest advanced holographic technology. Concept of: future, technology, smartphone, augmented reality
Business.
Web page browser of Social media Page VR Interface on the laptop computer.Designer hand using mobile payments online shopping and working from home.icons graphic interface.
Multi exposure of financial graph on office background with two businessmen handshake. Concept of success in business
Hand touching buttons of calculator on the Abstract blurred photo of store in department store bokeh background, business shopping concept
Double exposure of graph with man typing on computer in office on background. Concept of hard work. Closeup.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140359791

Item ID: 2140359791

Multi exposure of developer hand working with abstract programming language hologram on blurred office background, artificial intelligence and machine learning concept

Formats

  • 4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

P

Pixels Hunter