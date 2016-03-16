Images

Multi colored string bags on a white background. An assortment of reusable cotton mesh bags or shoppers. Zero waste, no plastic concept. Crocheting eco-bags, handmade, needlework, hobby.
Cute small and warm newborn socks, made of wool
homemade gingerbread cookies on a rustic Christmas background
Valentine`s day wallpaper with hearts made with hands as a gift.Handmade gift for day of lovers
Soft toy white bunny with a woolen heart on a white background. Valentines Day concept. Kid toys
Decorations for newborn girl
Knitted sock, ball of yarn and knitting needles on a grey wooden surface. Heart of thread.
Gift boxes wrapped in craft paper, twine and knitted hearts with knitting yarn and crochets. Vintage presents for any holiday, christmas, valentine or birthday/ Knitting/ Hobby/Top view/ Close up

2143168971

Item ID: 2143168971

Multi colored string bags on a white background. An assortment of reusable cotton mesh bags or shoppers. Zero waste, no plastic concept. Crocheting eco-bags, handmade, needlework, hobby.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alsu Kanyusheva

Alsu Kanyusheva