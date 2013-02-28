Images

Mulberry fruit grown for eating alone Ripe fruit is black with a sweet and sour taste. It is commonly eaten and processed into products such as jams and juices.
Greenhouse plants flowers and water fountain
Long pepper on tree and blur background, Piper retrofractum Vahl, Indian long pepper or Javanese long pepper
strawberry plants
Ripe black cherry grows on a tree.
berries, the leaves of red currants in the bright sunlight on a summer day
spider in the garden of a tomato plant
Mulberry tree. Fresh mulberry. Black ripe and red unripe mulberries on the branch. Red purple mulberries on tree.

