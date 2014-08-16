Images

Image
+MR! A horse clearing a jump. Taken at the Horse's contest, Almaty, Kazakhstan, 08/05/2008. Athlete Prilepskaya Irina/Kazakhstan/Astana (series Sport, Extreme, Mountain, Horses and Teenagers)
Stock Photo ID: 13003306

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Photo Formats

  • 2600 × 1733 pixels • 8.7 × 5.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

D

Danila