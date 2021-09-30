Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094478690
Mozuku in a food tray on a white background.Mozuku is an Okinawan delicacy. It is a kind of dark, thread-like seaweed seasoned with vinegar
m
By masa44
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asianbackgroundcookingcuisinedeliciousdietdinnereatedibleedible seaweedfoodfoodstufffreshgourmethealthhealth foodhealthyhomeisolatedjapanjapanesejapanese foodkitchenlunchmarinemealnutritionokinawarawrestaurantseafoodseaweed saladseaweedssoy saucestudiotastytraditionalvinegarvinegaredvinegared foodvinegared seaweedwakame seaweedwhite background
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist