Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Mountains and Pangong tso (Lake). It is huge lake in Ladakh, altitude 4,350 m (14,270 ft). It is 134 km (83 mi) long and extends from India to Tibet. Leh, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, India.
Formats
8856 × 3642 pixels • 29.5 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 411 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 206 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG