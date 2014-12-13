Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Mountains, forests and meadows. Mountainous landscape photographed from the Hraničský vrch lookout tower in the village of Albrechtice near the town of Krnov.
Formats
6000 × 2871 pixels • 20 × 9.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 479 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 240 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG