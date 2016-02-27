Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Mountaineer backcountry ski walking ski woman alpinist in the mountains. Ski touring in alpine landscape with snowy trees. Adventure winter sport. Freeride skiing
Winter hiking. Tourists are hiking in the snow-covered mountains. Beautiful winter landscape in the mountains.
Young woman sits on the mountain hillside and looks forward to the skyline view in front of beautiful pine trees in winter. Travel background with snow. Holidays in Carpathian mountains, Ukraine.
Mountain View and Snow Boarder riding down on Hill towards Village in Valley

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130159071

Item ID: 2130159071

Mountaineer backcountry ski walking ski woman alpinist in the mountains. Ski touring in alpine landscape with snowy trees. Adventure winter sport. Freeride skiing

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2661 × 4000 pixels • 8.9 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Z

zedspider