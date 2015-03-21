Images

Mountaineer backcountry ski walking ski alpinist in the mountains. Ski touring in alpine landscape with snowy trees. Adventure winter sport.
Woman snowshoeing in winter forest in Lapland Finland
Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130159338

Item ID: 2130159338

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2661 × 4000 pixels • 8.9 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

zedspider