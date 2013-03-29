Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Mountaineer backcountry ski walking ski alpinist in the mountains. Ski touring in alpine landscape with snowy trees. Adventure winter sport.
Grandfather and small girl getting a Christmas tree in forest.
man in winter with axe

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130159308

Item ID: 2130159308

Mountaineer backcountry ski walking ski alpinist in the mountains. Ski touring in alpine landscape with snowy trees. Adventure winter sport.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 2661 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Z

zedspider