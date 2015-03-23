Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Mountaineer backcountry ski walking ski alpinist in the mountains. Ski touring in alpine landscape with snowy trees. Adventure winter sport.
Mountaineer backcountry ski walking ski alpinist in the mountains. Ski touring in alpine landscape with snowy trees. Adventure winter sport.
Mountaineer backcountry ski waling in the mountains. Ski touring in high alpine landscape with snowy trees. Adventure winter extreme sport.
The boy is skiing in the forest.The boy is skiing in the woods.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130159083

Item ID: 2130159083

Mountaineer backcountry ski walking ski alpinist in the mountains. Ski touring in alpine landscape with snowy trees. Adventure winter sport.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2661 × 4000 pixels • 8.9 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Z

zedspider