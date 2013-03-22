Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Mountaineer backcountry ski walking ski alpinist in the mountains. Ski touring in alpine landscape with snowy trees. Adventure winter sport.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4000 × 2661 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG