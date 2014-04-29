Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Mountain range of Monte Carega (small Dolomites) from Lessinia Plateau Regional Natural Park (Altopiano della Lessinia). Bosco Chiesanuova municipality, Verona province, Veneto, Italy, southern Europe
Edit
Langtang valley trek. Trek with beautiful scenery. Reaching to the peak of Kranji Ri.
Spectacular view of lake between mountains, Lake Saif Ul Muluk, Naran Valley, Naran, Pakistan
Canada, Alberta, Jasper National Park, Columbia Ice field
Beautiful mountain landscape with snow and blue sky
Panorama of Mountainscape In Tibet
Nature: mountains in North Ossetia region (Russia)
View of Huayna Potosi mountain in Cordillera Real near La Paz, Bolivia

See more

323442266

See more

323442266

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2119340300

Item ID: 2119340300

Mountain range of Monte Carega (small Dolomites) from Lessinia Plateau Regional Natural Park (Altopiano della Lessinia). Bosco Chiesanuova municipality, Verona province, Veneto, Italy, southern Europe

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alberto Masnovo

Alberto Masnovo