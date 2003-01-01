Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Mountain peak of Monte Paterno or Paternkofel (2744 m.), natural park of Tre Cime di Lavaredo or Drei Zinnen, Dolomites, UNESCO world heritage site, Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy, Europe.
Formats
4000 × 2667 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG