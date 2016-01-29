Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Mountain peak of Hahnkogel (Klek) with panoramic view in spring on the Karawanks, Carinthia, Austria. Borders Austria, Slovenia, Italy. Triglav National Park. Alpine meadows. Alm. Snow fields melting
Formats
4000 × 2252 pixels • 13.3 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG