Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092381534
Mountain landscape in Bhutan with a Buddhist monastery on top of a mountain, Haa Valley, Bhutan, Asia
Bhutan
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureasiabeautifulbeauty in naturebhutanbuddhismbuildingbuilt structureculturedayfamous placeforestfortressgreenhaa valleyheritagehillhillshimalayaslandmarklandscapemonasterymountainmountainsnatureoutdoorphotographyplace of worshipreligionremotesceneryscenicsskytourismtraveltravel destinationtreesview
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist