Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Mountain hut in Tatras. Picturesque meadow in the Gasienicowa valley. Amazing rocky hiking trail . Zakopane, Poland. Carpathians, Europe. Most beautiful mountain trails on world.
Formats
5016 × 4000 pixels • 16.7 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 797 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 399 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG