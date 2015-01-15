Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Motivational quote on felt board Love is a game that two can play and both win and candle heart shaped on red background Happy Valentine's day concept Holiday card
Formats
5415 × 3610 pixels • 18.1 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG