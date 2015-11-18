Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
motivational inspirational quotes One of the reasons many relationships end is that one doesn't speak right and the other doesn't understand right with the hand and textured background
Formats
5434 × 3858 pixels • 18.1 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 710 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 355 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG