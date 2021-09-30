Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101487263
A mother puts a medical mask on her face for schoolgirl, to protect little child during school hours, mother hugs kid with backpack, protection from viral disease of coronavirus infection, covid-2019
Z
By Zotev Valery
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
airbabybackpackchildchildrenconceptcoronacorona viruscoronaviruscovid-19diseasedress upepidemicfacefamilyflugirlhappyhappy familyhealthhugsillnessinfectioninfluenzakidlifestylelittlelovemanmaskmedicalmedical maskmedicinemotherpandemicparentspositivepreventionprotectprotectionprotectivequarantinesafesicksick childsymptomsviruswearingwoman
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist