Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101487266
mother leads little kid with school backpack to school, boy, an elementary school student hurries to lesson in class, elementary education of kid teenager, girl with bag is holding mother by the hand
Z
By Zotev Valery
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
academicacademyadolescentbabyback to schoolbackpackbondingchildclassesconceptconfidencedaughterdiversity handsomeeducateeducationelementaryexcitementfemalesgirlsgreetinggrowthhappiness peopleholding handshorizontalkidlaughinglearninglessonlifestyleslittlemommotheroffspring playfulpackparentprimaryschoolschoolboy childrenscience studyslow motionsmilingstanding supportstudentsuccess winnertogethertogetherness canadawalkwalkingyoung pupilyouth
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist