Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Mother holding on hands son infant, small child. Baby boy dressed in suit - white shirt, bow tie. Childhood. Children happy. Birthday party or holiday celebration. White and yellow balloons.
smiling family with two children choosing modern fridge in household store
Stock Photo - Baby boy and mother in the style of Rustic
fashion studio photo of beautiful elegant bride with dark hair in luxurious wedding dress
Happy mother in evening dress with a child in a photo studio.
beautiful and stylish dad with a daughter in a smart bright dress at a birthday party in a bright studio
young mother and baby daughter at home
Mom and daughters do makeup in the bathroom, apply lipstick in front of the mirror. Daughters in her mother's heels. Mom and daughters have fun, spend time together.

See more

1344621935

See more

1344621935

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124512129

Item ID: 2124512129

Mother holding on hands son infant, small child. Baby boy dressed in suit - white shirt, bow tie. Childhood. Children happy. Birthday party or holiday celebration. White and yellow balloons.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • 12.8 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V

vimpro