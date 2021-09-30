Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088104935
A mother and fer little child in medicals masks sitting on a children's slide on playground. Virus protection in public places. Concept of covid-19 pandemic.
S
By STEKLO
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
autismbabybeautifulblondcarecaucasianchildchildhoodchildren slidechildrens dayconceptcovid-19daydaycarefamilyfemalegirlhealthillinfantkidkindergartenlifestylelittlemaskmedicalmothermotherhoodnurseryoutdoorsparentparentingparkpeoplepersonplaygroundpreschoolerpreventionprotectionpublicsheltersingle momspringteachertoddlertogethertwoviruswomanyoung
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist