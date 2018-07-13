Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Mother and child do yoga at the same time. Paired yoga with a child. Girls lie in the cobra Pose. Harmony and idyll with children. Bhujangasana. High quality photo
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5687 × 3791 pixels • 19 × 12.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG