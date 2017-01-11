Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
MOSTAR, BOSNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: The restored Old Bridge on September 17, 2008 in Mostar, Bosnia. The symbol of Mostar destroyed in the war, but rebuilt with the help of UNESCO. World Heritage site.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

80373214

Stock Photo ID: 80373214

MOSTAR, BOSNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: The restored Old Bridge on September 17, 2008 in Mostar, Bosnia. The symbol of Mostar destroyed in the war, but rebuilt with the help of UNESCO. World Heritage site.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3872 × 2592 pixels • 12.9 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Attila JANDI

Attila JANDI

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.