Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
MOSCOW-SEPTEMBER 5:Colombian Designer Mercedez Salazar at the International Exhibition of men, women and children's clothing, lingerie, bridal fashion and accessories on September 5, 2011 in Moscow
Photo Formats
2872 × 4308 pixels • 9.6 × 14.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.